Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 79,274 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,274 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $29.42 during trading hours on Monday. 1,513,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,673. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

