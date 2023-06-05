Wells Fargo & Company Trims PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Target Price to $45.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.58.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE PBF opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.