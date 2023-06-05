WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 435,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 175,284 shares.The stock last traded at $43.16 and had previously closed at $43.19.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 764.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

See Also

