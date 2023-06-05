Yat Tung Lam Sells 143,909 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,162,952.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CRDO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 3,409,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.