YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.27 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.27 million and approximately $21,227.12 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99916928 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,156.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

