Zcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.36 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $475.98 million and $25.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $29.15 or 0.00113638 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

