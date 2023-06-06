10,794 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $503,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103,170 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Stock Performance

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

BA stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

