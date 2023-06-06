10,895 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,167. The firm has a market cap of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.84. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

