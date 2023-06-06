10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the period. 10x Genomics makes up about 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $79,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 468,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Up 1.1 %

TXG stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 1,342,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,927. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,655 shares of company stock worth $2,323,824 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.