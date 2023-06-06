1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $878,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,181. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.67.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

