1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. 477,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

