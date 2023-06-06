1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes $310,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.62. The stock had a trading volume of 176,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.20. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.