42-coin Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (42)

42-coin (42) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,602.64 or 1.10032642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00339886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003916 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

