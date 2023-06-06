532 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 544,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

