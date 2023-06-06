577 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,414,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,473,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.