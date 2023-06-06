60,000 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,455. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

