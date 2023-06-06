60,064 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 0.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,020.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,556 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $2,017,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BNOV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 6,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

