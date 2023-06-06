765 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.18. 960,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,434. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.