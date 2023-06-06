765 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.18. 960,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,434. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

