7,986 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

