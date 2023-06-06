958 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.44. The company had a trading volume of 204,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

