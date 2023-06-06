ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $83.59

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $83.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.43 or 0.99952744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001805 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $76.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

