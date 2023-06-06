ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Up 4%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 30,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 295,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

ABM Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 38.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

