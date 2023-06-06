ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,506 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for about 2.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $79,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,399,000 after buying an additional 109,387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 284,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,443. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.