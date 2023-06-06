Adam Blitzer Sells 8,428 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. 4,747,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,734. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.