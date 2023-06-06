Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $434.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average of $357.11. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

