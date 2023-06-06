Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,765 shares of company stock worth $11,008,010 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 43,653,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.74, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

