AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AGCO worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

