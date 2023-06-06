agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGL. Truist Financial increased their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,811.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock worth $1,960,666,646 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

agilon health Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AGL opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. agilon health has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

