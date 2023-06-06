AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 7,130,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,238,393. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.