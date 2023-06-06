Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $152,918.70 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mani Sundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mani Sundaram sold 5,871 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $529,857.75.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 1,094,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

