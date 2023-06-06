Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.