Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $284.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $206.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.61. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

