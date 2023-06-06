Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $347.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.78.
ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Insider Transactions at Align Technology
In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Align Technology Stock Up 1.0 %
ALGN stock opened at $305.15 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.24.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
