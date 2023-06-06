ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Lowered by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 147,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,830. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.