AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 22.4%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 449,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 250,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,509 shares of company stock worth $56,096. Corporate insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

