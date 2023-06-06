Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Achieves $116.62 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $116.62 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003581 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.