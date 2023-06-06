Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.02. 14,690,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,620,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

