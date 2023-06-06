Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOG traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,575,941. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

