Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Trading Up 0.2 %

ATEC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $890,459.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,893,402 shares of company stock worth $988,175,317. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

