Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -366.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $378,837.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 90,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

