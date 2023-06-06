AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 380484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $495.89 million, a PE ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 429.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

