Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s 10th Largest Position

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 3.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.32. The stock had a trading volume of 861,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,533. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

