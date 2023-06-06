Analysts Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price at $91.53

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.53.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

