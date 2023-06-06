Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) PT at $119.17

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WMS opened at $102.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after buying an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

