Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $351.08

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $351.88.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $297.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

