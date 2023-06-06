Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT at $111.45

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.45.
A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Entegris Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5,309.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.
In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
