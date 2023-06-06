Analysts Set Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price at $781.11

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $781.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $753.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $718.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

