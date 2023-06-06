Analysts Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) PT at $14.00

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $983.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

