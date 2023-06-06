Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $78.23

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.23.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

