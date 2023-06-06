Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $11.43

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. TheStreet cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

